Sports World: Porsche, Audi could join F1 from 2026

Porsche, Audi could join F1 from 2026

LONDON • Formula One's governing body approved engine regulations for 2026 on Tuesday, an eagerly awaited move that could lead to the arrival of Porsche and Audi.

"The regulations are intended to make it possible and attractive for newcomers to join the sport at a competitive level," said the FIA.

REUTERS

Estupinan takes Cucurella's spot

LONDON • Brighton have signed Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal after the departure of left-back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, the Premier League club on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has inked a five-year deal with the transfer fee reportedly being £14.9 million (S$24.9 million).

REUTERS

Afghan sprinter moves Down Under

SYDNEY • Afghanistan's Olympic flag-bearer Kimia Yousofi has resettled in Australia after fleeing Taliban persecution, Games officials in Sydney said yesterday, and the sprinter has already set her sights on Paris 2024.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE