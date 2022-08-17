Sports World: Spurs, Valencia youth teams to play here

Spurs, Valencia youth teams to play here

The JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s returns from Sept 2-4 after a three-year absence due to the pandemic.

The Under-16 players of six teams will compete in the pros category. They are Tottenham Hotspur, Valencia, JSSL, Melbourne City, Bangkok United and Johor Darul Takzim.

A total of 250 teams from 12 countries have signed up for the competition to be held at three locations - Our Tampines Hub, The Arena (Woodleigh) and The Cage at Turf City. There are 11 categories for boys and four for girls.

City sign Anderlecht left-back Gomez

LONDON • Manchester City have completed the signing of Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez from Belgian club Anderlecht, the English Premier League champions said yesterday.

City reportedly paid £11 million (S$18.3 million) for the 21-year-old, who is City's fourth signing this season after Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega.

REUTERS

Nunes joins Wolves on a club-record fee

LONDON • Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes for a club-record fee of around £38 million (S$63.4 million), British media reported yesterday.

Nunes is set to be the second Portuguese international to move to the Molineux in as many weeks, following the capture of winger Goncalo Guedes from Valencia.

REUTERS

Sindhu out of World Badminton C'ships

TOKYO • P. V. Sindhu, the 2019 women's singles world champion and Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medallist, has withdrawn from the Aug 21-28 World Badminton Championships with an injury, the sport's world governing body BWF said on Monday.

The Indian, ranked world No. 7, had been hoping to add to her three BWF titles this year, including the Singapore Open.

XINHUA