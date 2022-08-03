Sports World : FA in talks to extend Wiegman's contract

FA in talks to extend Wiegman's contract

LONDON • England's Football Association (FA) will have a conversation with coach Sarina Wiegman on extending her four-year contract which runs until 2025, the governing body's head of women's football Sue Campbell said on Monday after their European Championship triumph.

England secured a 2-1 victory over Germany in Sunday's final at Wembley to claim their first major title in front of a record crowd of 87,192.

REUTERS

Fabregas invests in and joins Como

ROME • Former Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has invested in second-tier Italian club Como and also signed a two-year contract to play for them, the club announced at a news conference on Monday.

The ex-Spain international, 35, became a free agent after his release from Ligue 1 side Monaco in the close season. Como finished 13th in Serie B last campaign following their promotion from the third tier in 2020-21.

REUTERS

Wimbledon champ falls in tour return

LOS ANGELES • Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lost to seventh seed Daria Kasatkina on Monday in a first-round match at the WTA San Jose hard-court tournament.

Russian world No. 12 Kasatkina took 11 of the last 12 games to win 1-6, 6-2, 6-0 in Rybakina's first match since winning her maiden Grand Slam title last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jacobs fighting to be fit for Euro c'ships

ROME • Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs, who injured his thigh at the recent World Athletics Championships, can resume training but remains doubtful for the European Championships, the Italian athletic federation (Fidal) said on Monday.

Fidal said on its website that Jacobs "will be evaluated in the next few days". The 100m heats at the European Championships in Munich are on Aug 15.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE