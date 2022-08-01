Sports World: Syahidah tops APG's archery qualifying

Syahidah tops APG's archery qualifying

SOLO • Singapore archer Nur Syahidah Alim finished top in the qualifying round of the women's individual compound open at the Asean Para Games in Indonesia yesterday.

The defending champion scored 688 points and received a bye to tomorrow's elimination round. If she wins, she will advance to the semi-finals on the same day. The medal matches are on Thursday.

Compatriot Alex Lim scored 601 in the men's event to finish 12th. He will compete in tomorrow's elimination round.

Tigers win but still second last in SPL

Balestier Khalsa beat Young Lions 2-0 in yesterday's battle of the Singapore Premier League cellar dwellers but remain second from bottom.

Shuhei Hoshino and Kuraba Kondo scored at Toa Payoh Stadium.

Djokovic still hopes to play in US Open

PARIS • Novak Djokovic said on Saturday he is "preparing to compete" at the US Open even though the Serb's refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19 means he cannot enter the United States.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner said on social media he was waiting "to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US". The final Major of the year starts on Aug 29.

REUTERS