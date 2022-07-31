Sports World: Cheetahs and Eagles keep up fine runs

Cheetahs and Eagles keep up fine runs

Two solid away wins yesterday by Hougang United and Geylang International lifted them to fourth and fifth spots in the Singapore Premier League.

The Cheetahs shocked Tampines Rovers 4-2 at Our Tampines Hub with goals from Kristijan Krajcek (two), Kaishu Yamazaki and Shawal Anuar and the Stags, who replied through star forward Boris Kopitovic's brace, slumped to sixth.

The Eagles trounced third-placed Tanjong Pagar United 5-0 at Jurong East Stadium through strikes by Vincent Bezecourt (two), Takahiro Tezuka, Sime Zuzul and Rio Sakuma.

S'pore U-18 girls draw but still finish last

Queensway Secondary's 15-year-old midfielder Nurzaherra Maisarah equalised for Singapore in the second half to salvage a 1-1 draw against Cambodia yesterday. But they are still bottom of Group A in the Asean Football Federation Under-18 Women's Championship on goal difference.

The girls had lost 1-0 to hosts Indonesia before 9-0 and 6-0 drubbings by Vietnam and Thailand.

Rookie Pendrith surges to halfway lead

LOS ANGELES • Canadian rookie Taylor Pendrith, making up for lost time after a broken rib sidelined him for almost four months, fired a seven-under 65 on Friday to take a one-shot lead in the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

He started the day tied for the lead with Tony Finau (66), last week's 3M Open winner.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ko fires second 65 to lead in Scotland

LONDON • Ex-world No. 1 Lydia Ko stayed bogey-free through 36 holes and carded her second seven-under 65 to take over the lead at the Women's Scottish Open on Friday in Ayrshire, Scotland.

The Kiwi is 14-under 130 overall - two shots ahead of American Lilia Vu, who shot a 67 on Friday.

REUTERS