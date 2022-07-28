Sports World : Asher-Smith out of Birmingham Games

Asher-Smith out of Birmingham Games

LONDON • England's Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after picking up a hamstring injury, Team England said in a statement yesterday.

The sprinter hurt her left hamstring during the women's 4x100m relay final at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

She was due to compete in the women's 100m and 4x100m relay at Birmingham.

REUTERS

Ex-Barca heads, Neymar face trial

MADRID • Neymar is due to face trial in October over alleged irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona, judicial sources said yesterday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward and former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu will be tried for alleged corruption and fraud related to the Brazilian's move from Santos to Barcelona in 2013.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Martinez moves to United for $95m

LONDON • Manchester United announced yesterday they had completed the signing of Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax Amsterdam for a reported fee of £56.7 million (S$94.9 million).

The 24-year-old, who has signed a contract until 2027 with the option to extend for a further year, said that it was an "honour" to join the Premier League giants.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kyrgios out of Atlanta Open singles

ATLANTA • Tennis star Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Atlanta Open singles draw with a left-knee problem on Tuesday ahead of his first match since his runner-up finish at Wimbledon this month.

The Australian, 27, was drawn to take on German Peter Gojowczyk in his opening round of the ATP 250 hard-court event in Georgia but was "shattered" that he could not compete.

REUTERS

F1 on course for 2026 sustainable fuel goal

LONDON • Formula One is on schedule to use 100 per cent sustainable fuel in its race cars by 2026, according to managing director of motor sports Ross Brawn.

F1 cars are using E10 fuel this year that consists of 90 per cent fossil fuel and 10 per cent ethanol.

Meanwhile, a "drop-in" fully sustainable fuel is being developed with a goal of not having to modify the engines that run it, so that speed is not sacrificed.

REUTERS