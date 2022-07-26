Sports World

Ex-players with dementia take rugby bodies to court

LONDON • A case involving several former rugby union players diagnosed with early onset dementia and other irreversible neurological conditionsnow appears destined for the courts.

A group of nine players, including England's 2003 World Cup-winning hooker Steve Thompson, will be taking action against World Rugby, England's Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union.

Britain's Press Association reported proceedings were issued yesterday, with the parties unable to agree a settlement since a December 2020 pre-action letter of claim was issued.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Battle of young guns sees Musetti defeating Alcaraz

HAMBURG • Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti held off Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic final to win his first ATP Tour title at the clay-court event in Hamburg on Sunday.

The 20-year-old saw five match points come and go in the second set before eventually securing a 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 victory.

"I have no words because it was a roller coaster until the end," Musetti said.

Alcaraz, 19, who yesterday became the youngest player to break into the world's top five since Rafael Nadal in 2005, missed out on a sixth ATP title as he lost a final for the first time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

United need ten Hag's tough love to improve

PERTH • Manchester United will benefit from new manager Erik ten Hag's stinging criticism as hearing truths they "don't want to hear" will only improve the squad, defender Diogo Dalot has said.

Ten Hag was furious when United let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on their pre-season tour, with the Dutch coach saying their loss of focus was "unacceptable".

"It is discipline. We need to be ready... to hear things that maybe we don't want to hear. But I think everything is for the greater good of the team and that's the most important thing," Dalot told reporters.

REUTERS

Ortiz happy to be last at Hall of Fame induction

NEW YORK • After a Hall of Fame career built on dramatic hits, batting last was right where David Ortiz wanted to be on Sunday afternoon.

The 46-year-old Dominican authored one more walk-off performance, when the Boston Red Sox slugger delivered the final speech at the National Baseball Hall of Fame's annual induction ceremony.

"It was good that I was left for last," said Ortiz, who had 20 walk-off hits in the regular season and three more during the 2004 play-offs, when the Red Sox won the franchise's first championship in 86 years.

REUTERS