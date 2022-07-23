Sports World

Eagles defeat Hougang, extend unbeaten run

Geylang International extended their unbeaten streak in the Singapore Premier League to six matches last night after beating Hougang United 2-1 at the Hougang Stadium.

Pedro Bortoluzo put the Cheetahs in front in the 34th minute, but Geylang's French midfielder Vincent Bezecourt equalised with a long-range shot in the 77th minute and turned provider 11 minutes later, teeing up Sime Zuzul for a late winner.

Watchdog clears $1b BT Sport-Eurosport union

LONDON • Britain's competition watchdog yesterday approved a merger of the sports broadcasting businesses of BT Group and Warner Bros Discovery.

The £633 million (S$1 billion) deal - which was first announced in May - to combine BT Sport with Eurosport, is meant to enable both the retention of English Premier League rights as well as to share the burden of costs.

REUTERS

All Blacks stick with Foster as head coach

AUCKLAND • The All Blacks yesterday decided to retain Ian Foster as their head coach and Sam Cane as captain for next month's Rugby Championship despite calls for the under-fire pair to be replaced after last weekend's home Test series defeat by Ireland.

Foster said the upcoming two Tests against world champions South Africa were "a real chance to show what we are about as a team".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Former Germany striker, captain Seeler dies at 85

BERLIN • Uwe Seeler, who captained West Germany in their 1966 World Cup final defeat by England, died on Thursday at the age of 85, the country's football association (DFB) and his former club Hamburg said.

The prolific striker, who the DFB hailed as "an idol for generations" and a "real role model", scored 43 goals in 72 games for West Germany between 1954-70 and was captain for 40 of them.

REUTERS