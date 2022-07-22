Sports World: Women's foil team exit Worlds at last 16

Women's foil team exit Worlds at last 16

National foil fencers Amita Berthier, Maxine Wong, Cheung Kemei and Tay Yu Ling wrapped up their Fencing World Championships campaign in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday with a run to the table of 16.

In that bout, they lost 45-36 to the French team that included Anita Blaze and Pauline Ranvier, who were both part of the team who won a silver medal at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

Singapore's foil fencers had also made it to the table of 16 at the 2018 and 2019 editions of the event.

Nagelsmann baffled at Barca's spending

MUNICH • Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has hit out at Barcelona's spending spree this summer, calling it "crazy" that they have been able to make multiple big-money signings despite their financial woes.

Xavi Hernandez's side, who finished second in La Liga last season, poached Robert Lewandowski from Bayern earlier this week to add to the captures of Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.

Nagelsmann said he was bewildered as Barca are "the only club in the world that doesn't have money but can buy any player". Barca remain heavily in debt, but they have since taken a loan from Goldman Sachs and signed a sponsorship deal with Spotify.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jones gets backing after Test series win

LONDON • Rugby Football Union (RFU) chief Bill Sweeney yesterday said that Eddie Jones is the right man to lead England into next year's World Cup following the Test series win in Australia.

The 62-year-old came under intense pressure earlier this year after his side lost three Six Nations matches for the second time in a row.

But the 2-1 series success over the Wallabies has strengthed Jones' position and Sweeney said the RFU is "very confident" the former Australia and Japan coach is the "guy to take us" to England's second World Cup triumph after 2003.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE