Sports World: Hougang leapfrog Stags after 4-2 win

Hougang leapfrog Stags after 4-2 win

Pedro Bortoluzo's first Singapore Premier League hat-trick and Shawal Anuar's late goal helped Hougang United record a 4-2 win over Tampines Rovers at the Hougang Stadium last night.

Kyoga Nakamura and SPL top scorer Boris Kopitovic responded for the Stags but it was not enough to prevent them from being leapfrogged by the Cheetahs, who are now fourth with 20 points from 15 games.

Tampines are one spot and one point behind, with a game in hand.

Raphinha joins Barca for S$81.9m

BARCELONA • Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign Brazil winger Raphinha from Premier League side Leeds United for a reported fee of €58 million (S$81.9 million) before add-ons, both clubs announced yesterday.

Chelsea and Arsenal both made bids, but the 25-year-old reportedly only wished to join Xavi Hernandez's side, who finished second in La Liga last season.

REUTERS

Ricciardo rules out early McLaren exit

LONDON • Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo yesterday ruled out leaving McLaren before the end of next season despite speculation he could be replaced or walk away after winning just one grand prix since joining from Renault last season.

Compatriot Michael Masi, removed as Formula One race director following criticism of his management of the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP last year, resigned from the FIA, the sport's governing body, on Tuesday.

REUTERS

African star may miss World C'ships

NAIROBI • Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala was facing an anxious race against time yesterday, after the Kenyan revealed on Instagram he was still waiting for a United States visa so he can compete in the World Athletics Championships, which start tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Botswana's Nijel Amos has been suspended after the 2012 Olympics 800m silver medallist tested positive for a banned metabolite while in Eugene, Oregon, where the world championships will take place.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE