Sports World: Lionesses finally win a game at AFF C'ship

Lionesses finally win a game at AFF C'ship

Singapore beat a depleted Indonesian side 2-0 - their first win at the Asean Football Federation Women's Championship in 18 years - in the Philippines last night.

Indonesia could name only four substitutes as nine players were unwell.

The Lionesses, who scored through Nur Izzati Rosni and an own goal, did not make the semi-finals after ending their Group A campaign with four points.

Singapore's T20 World Cup bid ends

Singapore's remote chances of reaching cricket's T20 World Cup are over after losing their second qualifier in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, yesterday - a 132-run drubbing by the United States in Group A.

The Americans hit 201-6, as Amjad Mahboob took three wickets for the loss of 54 runs. The Republic were then bowled out for just 69 runs in 15.2 overs, with Anantha Krishna 21 not out. Singapore's final match tomorrow against Jersey is now inconsequential.

Injured Jepchirchir, Gardiner won't race

NEW YORK • Kenya's Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir said on Monday that she will miss the World Athletics Championships, which starts in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday due to injury.

Bahamian Olympic and world 400m champion Steven Gardiner is also out for the same reason.

REUTERS