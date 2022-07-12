Sports World: Zimbabwe drub S'pore in cricket qualifier

Zimbabwe drub S'pore in cricket qualifier

Zimbabwe thrashed Singapore by 111 runs in the teams' opening ICC T20 World Cup qualifier in Bulawayo yesterday.

The hosts powered to 236 for five in 20 overs - Player of the Match Sikandar Raza scored 87 runs - while the visitors could make only 125-7, with Janak Prakash 32 not out.

In the other Group A match, the United States thumped Jersey by eight wickets, and Singapore must beat the Americans today to stand any chance of reaching the semi-finals. The two finalists will qualify for the year-end T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pogba dumps United again for Old Lady

TURIN • Ten years after Paul Pogba left Manchester United to sign with Italian side Juventus on a free transfer, history repeated itself yesterday as the France midfielder bade farewell to the Premier League to return to the Serie A club.

The 2018 World Cup winner, who left the Red Devils on a free transfer when his contract expired last month, has signed a four-year contract with Juventus that will tie the 29-year-old down until June 2026.

REUTERS

Rooney will coach ex-team DC United

LONDON • Former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney has reached an agreement to coach Major League Soccer team DC United, for whom he played from 2018 to 2019, the American media reported on Sunday.

The 36-year-old, who resigned as manager of Derby County last month after their relegation to League One, will join the team based in the US capital Washington once visa formalities are finalised, ESPN and The Athletic reported.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

France open Euro campaign with 5-1 win

LONDON • France smashed Italy 5-1 to launch their Euro 2022 campaign in style on Sunday in Rotherham.

Grace Geyoro's hat-trick besides goals by Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino put Les Bleues 5-0 up by the break. Italy got their consolation goal through Martina Piemonte.

In the other Group D match, Belgium and Iceland drew 1-1 in Manchester with Justine Vanhaevermaet and Berglind Thorvaldsdottir scoring respectively.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE