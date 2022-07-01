Sports World: AFC Cup exits for Cheetahs, Stags

AFC Cup exits for Cheetahs, Stags

Hougang United exited the AFC Cup yesterday when they finished second in Group I, after they lost 5-2 to Viettel, who sit third in the V.League 1 table.

The Cheetahs had taken the lead at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City through a penalty by Pedro Bortoluzo in the 15th minute, but the first half ended 2-2 with the Brazilian netting another spot kick.

A goal by Hoang Minh Nguyen Duc and a brace by Geovane Magno in the second half saw Viettel finish first to qualify for the Asean zone semi-finals.

Tampines Rovers ended bottom of Group H after losing 2-1 to Malaysia Cup winners Kuala Lumpur City in the Malaysian capital.

Both S'pore pairs lose in Malaysia Open

The last Singaporean shuttlers were knocked out of the Malaysia Open yesterday. At the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, men's doubles pair Loh Kean Hean and Terry Hee lost 21-16, 21-13 to Malaysian world No. 6s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the last 16.

Earlier, Hee and his wife Jessica Tan fell 21-14, 21-16 to Denmark's 15th-ranked Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje in the mixed doubles.

Richarlison to boost Spurs' strike force

LONDON • English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur are set to further bolster their attacking options, with the signing of forward Richarlison from Everton in a deal that could rise to £60 million (S$101.5 million), according to reports in the British media yesterday.

The Athletic said a £50 million initial fee has been agreed, with £10 million more in add-ons for the Brazilian international.

