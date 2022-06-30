Sports World : Sailors devour Young Lions to lead by 6pts

Sailors devour Young Lions to lead by 6pts

Lion City Sailors thumped Young Lions 5-1 at the Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday with goals from Song Ui-young, Shahdan Sulaiman, Hafiz Nor, Kim Shin-wook and Maxime Lestienne.

The champions have a six-point lead over Albirex Niigata (25), who have a game in hand, atop the Singapore Premier League, while the Young Lions, who grabbed a consolation goal through Glenn Kweh, remain last.

Tanjong Pagar United are third on 22 points.

Both S'pore doubles pairs in last 16 in KL

Singapore's badminton men's doubles pair Loh Kean Hean and Terry Hee beat South Korea's Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae 21-14, 21-19 in the first round of the Malaysia Open at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

They will play Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the last 16 today. Earlier, Hee had partnered his wife Jessica Tan in the mixed doubles, where they beat Indonesians Hafiz Faizal and Serena Kani 21-14, 21-18. The duo will face Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje today for a place in the quarter-finals.

Newcastle swoop for Lille's Botman

LONDON • Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman from Ligue 1 club Lille, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

British media reported the fee was €37 million (S$54 million), with the 22-year-old joining for five years.

REUTERS