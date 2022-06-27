Sports World: Geylang finally win but still second last

Geylang finally win but still second last

Geylang International snapped their 11-match winless streak in the Singapore Premier League with a 1-0 win over Tanjong Pagar United at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

Vincent Bezecourt scored with an instinctive left-footed lob over Zharfan Rohaizad, who kept his side in the game with several top saves, but Geylang held on with a resolute defensive display.

The Eagles remain seventh in the eight-team table with 10 points from 13 games, while the Jaguars stay third on 22 points.

Bowlers earn two more U-21 medals

Singapore's keglers have secured two more medals at the International Bowling Federation (IBF) Under-21 World Championships after both women's doubles pairs qualified for the semi-finals yesterday.

Arianne Tay and Colleen Pee and teammates Tay Ning and Quek Lu Yi finished joint first in Group A of the matchplay round with 18 points each at the Olympia Bowling lanes in Helsingborg, Sweden to book their spots in the last four.

Hosts Sweden and France will also be in the semi-finals on Wednesday. This is Singapore's third medal at the world meet. Last week, Pee was also guaranteed a medal after making the semi-finals of the singles, which will also be contested on Wednesday.

Jacobs wins 100m on return from injury

ROME • Olympic sprint champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs ramped up his preparations for next month's world championships in Eugene, Oregon, by winning his fifth Italian national men's 100 metres title, in 10.12 seconds, on his comeback from a muscle injury.

He picked up the injury in his 100m victory at a meet in Savona last month and was forced to withdraw from Diamond League meets in Eugene, Rome and Oslo.

