Sports World: Late comeback gives Young Lions 2-2 draw

Late comeback gives Young Lions 2-2 draw

Geylang International blew a 2-0 lead to extend their winless streak to 11 games, after the Young Lions battled back to a 2-2 draw in their Singapore Premier League cellar clash at Our Tampines Hub last night.

Takahiro Tezuka opened the scoring with a 17th-minute free kick before Hazzuwan Halim extended their lead seconds after the restart. Danish Qayyum gave the visitors a lifeline in the 80th minute before Syed Akmal volleyed in the equaliser in added time.

The Young Lions have four points from nine games, three points behind Geylang, who have played three matches more.

PSG deny Galtier will replace Pochettino

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain denied reports on Monday that Nice's Christophe Galtier will be named the French champions' new coach.

Newspaper L'Equipe and radio station FranceInfo claimed the Frenchman, 55, had agreed to replace Mauricio Pochettino. A source close to the club told AFP that "numerous discussions are under way". French press had earlier linked former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane with the position.

Osaka's Evolve signs Kyrgios as 1st client

LOS ANGELES • Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios on Monday became the first athlete to join Evolve, the new sports agency co-founded by four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Osaka broke with IMG last month to launch Evolve with long-time agent Stuart Duguid. Evolve describes itself as a multifaceted agency focused on brand partnerships, investing, creating athlete-owned businesses, and philanthropy.

