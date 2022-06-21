Sports World

Singapore swimmer sets Under-17 mark

BUDAPEST • Singapore swimmer Nicholas Mahabir, 16, rewrote his Under-17 record in the men's 50m breaststroke when he clocked 28.11sec at the Fina World Championships yesterday.

He finished 25th overall in the heats, with Slovenia's Peter Stevens and Aruba's Mikel Cristoph Schreuders taking the last spots for the semi-finals with their 27.64sec swims.

Nicholas' previous best of 28.29sec was set at the Phillips 66 International Team Trials in Greensboro, United States in April.

Aussies urged to stay in Pacific event

SYDNEY • Wallabies coach Dave Rennie yesterday urged Rugby Australia not to quit Super Rugby Pacific over a reported dispute in revenue and launch its own domestic competition in 2024.

Previously, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand pooled their respective broadcast profits and split it three ways, which was extended to Argentina when they joined.

But the pandemic wrecked this arrangement. According to reports, New Zealand Rugby earns A$91 million (S$88 million) a year from broadcast rights, while Australia gets only A$29 million with the partnership agreement expiring next year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kupcho wins Meijer event in play-off

WASHINGTON • Jennifer Kupcho tapped in for birdie on the second play-off hole to defeat Irish star Leona Maguire and world No. 2 Nelly Korda and win the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday.

All three finished on 18-under 270 for the week at Blythefield Country Club in Michigan. Playing the par-five 18th hole, Kupcho (one-under 71) and Maguire (65) birdied it the first time in sudden death to eliminate defending champion Korda (72) before replaying the hole.

REUTERS

South Korea wants to host 2023 Asian Cup

SEOUL • South Korea said yesterday it will launch a bid to host next June's Asian Cup following China's decision to relinquish its rights to the tournament due to its zero-Covid policy.

The Asian Football Confederation has said interested parties must confirm their bid for the 24-team event by June 30.

REUTERS