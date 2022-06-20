Sports World: Sailors, Albirex both win by five goals

Sailors, Albirex both win by five goals

The Singapore Premier League's top two sides both recorded emphatic five-goal victories yesterday.

Defending champions Lion City Sailors trounced Balestier Khalsa 6-1 at Toa Payoh Stadium as they continue to lead the eight-team table with 28 points from 11 games.

Trailing the Sailors by six points are Albirex Niigata, who beat Hougang United 5-0 at Jurong East. The White Swans are the division's top scorers with 35 goals, followed by the Sailors, who have knocked in 31 goals but conceded just eight, five fewer than their rivals.

Bulk of top teams' players suffer abuse

LONDON • More than half of all players at the Finals of last year's European Championship and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) were subjected to some form of discriminatory abuse online, a report published by global football governing body Fifa has revealed.

The independent report used artificial intelligence to track over 400,000 posts on social media platforms during the semi-finals and finals of the two competitions and found the majority of abuse to be homophobic (40 per cent) and racist (38 per cent).

REUTERS

Korda takes over lead from Kupcho

WASHINGTON • Defending champion Nelly Korda carded two eagles en route to shooting a six-under 66 on Saturday in the third round of golf's Meijer LPGA Classic in Belmont, Michigan.

Korda, who sits at 18-under 198, swopped places with first-and second-round leader Jennifer Kupcho atop the leaderboard. Kupcho carded a 69 on Saturday to sit in second place, one shot back. Canada's Brooke Henderson hit a 67 and has sole possession of third place three shots back at 15 under.

REUTERS

Record 14,299 at Mexico boxing class

MEXICO CITY • Mexico City has set a world record for hosting the largest boxing class ever, with 14,299 people taking part in a massive lesson in the capital's central plaza, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Saturday.

That huge turnout easily surpassed the previous record, set in Moscow in 2017 when 3,000 people showed up for a boxing class.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE