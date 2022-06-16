Sports World: Singapore pair run China's champs close

Singapore pair run China's champs close

Singapore's badminton world No. 39 mixed doubles duo Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han gave China's Olympic champions Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping a mighty scare at the Indonesia Open yesterday, holding three match points before losing their first-round match 13-21, 21-19, 26-24.

Women's singles world No. 18 Yeo Jia Min lost 21-14, 21-14 to Taiwanese world No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying in the first round. World champion Loh Kean Yew is the last Singaporean standing in the competition and the world No. 9 faces 26th-ranked Toma Junior Popov of France in the men's singles last 16 today.

Reds' new signing Nunez eyes trophies

LONDON • Darwin Nunez has vowed to write himself into Liverpool's history after securing a move from Benfica on Tuesday for an initial €75 million (S$108.8 million) fee that could rise to a club-record €100 million if add-ons are met.

The 22-year-old striker, who scored 34 goals in 41 games last season, called the Reds "a massive club" and said he was at Anfield to "win trophies and titles". Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised the board for "decisiveness and ambition in equal measure" in getting the Uruguayan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE