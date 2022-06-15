Sports World: Loh in round of 16 at Indonesia Open

Loh in round of 16 at Indonesia Open

Singapore's badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew saved five game points in the second game to beat South Korea's world No. 31 Heo Kwang Hee 21-12, 23-21 in the first round of the Indonesia Open men's singles yesterday. The world No. 9 will meet 26th-ranked Toma Junior Popov of France in the round of 16 tomorrow.

Other Singaporeans in action in today's first round are women's singles world No. 18 Yeo Jia Min, who faces Taiwanese world No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying, and 39th-ranked mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han, who meet China's world No. 4 Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping.

Mayweather to fight MMA star Asakura

TOKYO • Newly enshrined Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather will face Japanese mixed martial arts star Mikuru Asakura in a September exhibition in Japan, the organisers said yesterday.

This will be the unbeaten 45-year-old's second exhibition bout in Japan, following his first-round technical knockout win over kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018.

REUTERS

Harrell faces jail time for drug trafficking

NEW YORK • Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell could be jailed for up to five years and fined up to US$10,000 (S$14,000) as he faces felony drug charges from a traffic stop in Richmond, Kentucky last month.

The forward has been charged with trafficking under 2.2kg of marijuana, with his case set to be heard on July 13.

REUTERS