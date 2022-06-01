SportsWorld

Perisic joins Spurs on two-year deal

MILAN • Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta yesterday confirmed Ivan Perisic is leaving the club for a "new experience", with the Croatia forward to link up with former coach Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 33-year-old underwent his medical examination on Monday and a two-year deal was announced yesterday. He is Spurs' second signing of the summer after goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

REUTERS

Lewandowski ready to leave Bayern

MUNICH • Robert Lewandowski said on Monday that his time with Bayern Munich was over amid reports that Barcelona have made him an offer.

The Pole, 33, who has been with Bayern since 2014, said a transfer "was the best solution". He has a year left on his deal and Barca hope to snag him for €32 million (S$47 million).

REUTERS

Heat coach still in shock over decision

MIAMI • Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra admitted on Monday he was still "in shock" that the National Basketball Association replay centre docked his team three points during their Game 7 Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Boston Celtics for an out-of-bounds basket.

The decision was delayed and came only several minutes after the basket.

REUTERS