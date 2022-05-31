Sports World

Aussie Hindley rides into Giro history

ROME • Bora-Hansgrohe rider Jai Hindley became the first Australian winner of the Giro d'Italia, one of cycling three Grand Tours, on Sunday. He safely came through the final stage, a 17.1km time trial around Verona, Italy, to stay ahead of Ecuadorian challenger Richard Carapaz.

The 26-year-old made a sacrifice to continue training in Europe when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit and his family, whom he had not seen since February 2020, were in attendance as he crossed the line.

REUTERS

Burns caps late rally with play-off win

DALLAS • Sam Burns sank a 38-foot birdie putt from off the green on the first play-off hole to defeat world No. 1 and fellow American Scottie Scheffler and win the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Burns' improbable victory - he carded a final-day five-under 65 for a nine-under total of 271 - was his third of the PGA Tour season, pushing him to second place - behind Masters champion Scheffler (72) - in the FedEx Cup standings.

REUTERS

Matchplay title gives Ji last US Open berth

LAS VEGAS • South Korean Ji Eun-hee defeated Ayaka Furue of Japan 3 & 2 to win the LPGA Matchplay title on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Ji's victory at Shadow Creek Golf Course allowed her to clinch the final berth at the US Women's Open, which takes place in Southern Pines, North Carolina, on Thursday. It is the second Major of the year.

REUTERS