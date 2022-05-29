Sports World : Chelsea sale to be finalised tomorrow

Chelsea sale to be finalised tomorrow

LONDON • Chelsea said yesterday that the sale of the Premier League club to a consortium led by Todd Boehly, the co-owner of baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, is expected to be completed by tomorrow.

The British government and the Premier League have approved the £4.25 billion (S$7.38 billion) takeover.

Chelsea were put on the market in early March, days before Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government following his country's military invasion of Ukraine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Military training for South Korean Hwang

LONDON • South Korean Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers will miss two of his country's four pre-World Cup friendlies next month to allow the winger to complete his basic military training.

Hwang is exempt from having to complete the compulsory military service after winning the gold medal with South Korea's Under-23 football squad at the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018.

But the 26-year-old is still required to do four weeks of basic training and he will report for duty after Paulo Bento's side face Chile on June 6.

REUTERS

Lakers net Ham as head coach: Reports

LOS ANGELES • Darvin Ham, a long-time assistant coach for National Basketball Association (NBA) champions Milwaukee Bucks, has been hired as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports on Friday.

ESPN reported the Lakers have finalised the appointment while The Athletic said the team will sign a four-year deal with Ham, who would be getting his first NBA head coaching post.

The Lakers fired Frank Vogel last month after going 33-49 and missing the play-offs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Korda to make return at Southern Pines

LOS ANGELES • Out since March with a blood clot in her left arm, world No. 2 Nelly Korda will make her return to competitive golf at this week's US Women's Open in Southern Pines.

Doctors diagnosed the blood clot in mid-March after the 23-year-old experienced heavy swelling following a workout in Ponte Vedra Beach.

She announced on April 8 that she underwent surgery to remove the clot from her subclavian vein.

REUTERS