SportsWorld: Albirex win 8-2 with Tanaka's treble

Albirex win 8-2 with Tanaka's treble

Kodai Tanaka's hat-trick at the Jurong East Stadium yesterday helped second-placed Albirex Niigata rout Geylang International 8-2 in the highest-scoring Singapore Premier League match this season.

Albirex's new signing Ilhan Fandi also grabbed a goal and an assist on his debut as the White Swans narrowed the gap on leaders Lion City Sailors to six points, while Geylang remained seventh in the eight-team league.

Ecclestone denies being arrested

MONACO • Ex-Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone insisted yesterday that he "was never arrested" for carrying a gun in his luggage before boarding a flight in Brazil.

Sao Paulo authorities said on Thursday that a businessman was arrested for possession of a firearm at the airport in Campinas, but was freed after paying bail. The 91-year-old, who confirmed he had to find 6,060 reais (S$1,740) in local currency to post bail, said that he had bought the gun from an F1 mechanic years ago as a deterrent, with "no bullets".

REUTERS

Altomare upsets Lee at LPGA Matchplay

LAS VEGAS • American Brittany Altomare erased a three-hole deficit and stunned top-seeded Minjee Lee of Australia 2 and 1 on Thursday in the second day of group action at the LPGA Matchplay.

The result at Shadow Creek Golf Course leaves both of them with 1-1 records ahead of their final Group 1 matches.

After the round-robin group stage, only the group winner will advance to the 16-player elimination bracket.

REUTERS