Sports World: S'pore's Tan just two shots behind leader

Singapore's Shannon Tan was tied-second and just two shots behind leader Mizuki Hashimoto of Japan after yesterday's third round of the Queen Sirikit Cup.

She carded a four-under 68 and was on eight-under 208 alongside New Zealand's Vivian Lu (68). Hashimoto recorded a 72 and was top on 206 at Laguna National.

In the team category, Japan are leading on 15 under, one ahead of New Zealand with South Korea third, a further six strokes back.

Lee wins Match-Play opener against Chun

LAS VEGAS • Australian Minjee Lee launched her LPGA Match-Play campaign with a 6&5 victory over South Korea's Chun Young-in at Shadow Creek on Wednesday.

Other results on the first of three days of round-robin play included Malaysian Kelly Tan's 7&6 victory over American Danielle Kang.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ecclestone arrested for carrying a gun

SAO PAULO • Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland, local police said yesterday.

An LW Seecamp .32 gun was found in his luggage during X-ray screening.

The Briton, 91, admitted owning the gun, but said he was unaware it was in his luggage. He was freed after paying bail.

REUTERS

