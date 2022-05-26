Sports World: Fandi Rules set up to get kids to play

Fandi Rules set up to get kids to play

To get more children to play football and ignite interest in the community, Singapore legend Fandi Ahmad, the Football Association of Singapore and Singapore Pools have teamed up to organise Fandi Rules, a 4x4 youth street football event.

Supported by the People's Association, it will run from May 30 to June 19 for boys and girls in the Under-10 and Under-12 categories. Interested participants can register at www.fandirules.sg

Hashimoto leads at Queen Sirikit Cup

Mizuki Hashimoto fired an eight-under 64 in the second round of the Queen Sirikit Cup to propel Japan and herself to the top of the team and individual leaderboards yesterday.

With a combined score of 16-under, Japan lead South Korea by five shots, while New Zealand are third at nine-under and hosts Singapore are fourth at two-under in the 13-team competition at Laguna National. Despite being stung by a bee before tee-off, Singapore golfer Shannon Tan still recorded her second straight bogey-free 70 to rank joint-sixth, six shots behind Hashimoto.

S'pore floorballers rout rivals Thailand

Defending champions Singapore defeated Thailand 6-2 at the OCBC Arena yesterday to maintain their unbeaten record at the Women's Asia Oceania Confederation Cup.

The Philippines also kept their title bid on track with a 4-1 win over the Singapore Under-19 team. The Singapore seniors play Malaysia today while the U-19 side face Indonesia.