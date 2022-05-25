Sports World: S'pore floorballers maintain title charge

S'pore floorballers maintain title charge

Defending champions Singapore posted a comfortable 13-0 win over Indonesia on the second day of the Women's Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup yesterday, while the Singapore Under-19 side were beaten 2-1 by Thailand.

The Singapore seniors will meet Thailand next at the OCBC Arena in a rematch of the 2021 World Championships, which the former won 2-1.

Lee leads by four at Queen Sirikit Cup

South Korean Lee Ji-hyun fired an opening six-under 66 yesterday to seize the lead at the 42nd Queen Sirikit Cup held at Laguna National.

A clutch of golfers, including Singapore's Shannon Tan, were joint-second on 70 at the four-day event, also known as the Amateur Ladies Asia-Pacific Invitational Golf Team Championship. The tournament was cancelled in 2020 and last year owing to the pandemic.

Park takes time out to return to top form

LOS ANGELES • Park In-bee will not play in the US Women's Open, set to begin on June 2 at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines.

The South Korean will also not compete this week at the Bank of Hope LPGA Matchplay event. Golfweek reported she is taking some time off to "get back into top form". Last month, she finished joint-16th at the Palos Verdes Championship and was joint-third at the LA Open.

REUTERS

Spurs to play Sevilla in Suwon on July 16

LONDON • South Korea captain Son Heung-min is set to play on home soil with his club side Tottenham Hotspur after they announced a pre-season friendly against Sevilla at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on July 16.

The game will take place three days after they face a K-League select side in Seoul. It will be Spurs' third visit to the country.

REUTERS