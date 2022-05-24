Sports World: Ten Hag wants Ronaldo in his team

Ten Hag wants Ronaldo in his team

LONDON • Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag yesterday said Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plans, ending speculation over the Portugal star's future.

The Dutchman, who was unveiled yesterday, said "of course" when asked if the forward would figure in his team, adding the 37-year-old would bring goals. But asked whether he welcomed a consultant's role for Ralf Rangnick, ten Hag said "that's on the club".

REUTERS

Titmus hails Ledecky after setting record

ADELAIDE • Olympic champion swimmer Ariarne Titmus paid tribute to Katie Ledecky after breaking the American's world record in the 400m freestyle at the Australian National Championships on Sunday.

The 21-year-old won in 3min 56.40sec, shaving 0.06sec off the previous mark set at the 2016 Rio Olympics. On Ledecky, whom she pipped to win the 400m free gold in Tokyo, Titmus said she was "completely honoured" to be in the conversation with her.

REUTERS

Mayweather coasts in exhibition bout

ABU DHABI • Boxing great Floyd Mayweather danced and showboated his way through a one-sided exhibition bout against former sparring partner Don Moore in Abu Dhabi early on Sunday.

It was the third exhibition appearance for the 45-year-old, who retired with an unbeaten 50-0 record in 2017.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

•