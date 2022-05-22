Sports World : Wimbledon stripped of ranking points

Wimbledon stripped of ranking points

PARIS • Wimbledon, widely regarded as the world's most prestigious tennis tournament, was stripped of ranking points on Friday by the sport's main tours in a move which threatens to reduce the Grand Slam to the status of a high-profile exhibition event.

The decision by the ATP and WTA was in response to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine.

Wimbledon chiefs have branded the move as "disproportionate".

Chess prodigy, 16, stuns Carlsen again

NEW DELHI • Indian teenager Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa stunned world champion Magnus Carlsen for the second time this year as he beat the Norwegian at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on Friday.

The 16-year-old, who also won their duel at the Airthings Masters in February, took advantage of a one-move blunder by Carlsen in the closing stages.

Fifa to name World Cup 2026 venues

LOS ANGELES • Fifa plans to announce the host venues for the 2026 World Cup in North America on June 16 in New York, football's global governing body said on Friday.

The contenders include 17 stadiums in 16 US cities. Fifa is also expected to select three venues each in Mexico and Canada for the first World Cup with three co-hosting nations.

