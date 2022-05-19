Sports World: Singapore Badminton Open tickets on sale

Singapore Badminton Open tickets on sale

Early-bird season passes for the Singapore Badminton Open are available until May 31 while single-day tickets start from $5 (children) or $30 (adults).

More info for the July 12-17 event, which features former world champions P.V. Sindhu of India and Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, can be found at ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/22_sgopen2022

Forest close to return to Premier League

LONDON • Nottingham Forest are one game away from returning to the English Premier League for the first time since 1999, after edging out Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties. Their Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday ended in a 2-1 loss and 3-3 on aggregate.

Controversy erupted after the game after a pitch invasion at the City Ground, with one Forest fan confronting Blades striker Billy Sharp before assaulting him. Sharp was left bloodied and needed stitches, with local police yesterday confirming a suspect had been arrested. The Wembley final between Forest and Huddersfield will be played on May 29.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Girmay pulls out after historic feat at Giro

ROME • History-maker Biniam Girmay became the first Black African to win on any of cycling's three grand tours after claiming Stage 10 of this year's Giro d'Italia race on Tuesday.

But the Eritrean rider yesterday pulled out of the Giro with an eye injury he suffered when he was struck by a champagne cork, his Intermarche team said. The incident happened when he was fumbling with a magnum bottle on the winners' podium.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE