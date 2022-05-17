Sports World

Ten Hag skips Ajax trip; focus on new job

AMSTERDAM • Erik ten Hag will not travel with Dutch champions Ajax for their post-season celebratory trip to Curacao but will instead turn his attention to his new role as Manchester United boss.

The party is meant to be a reward for a second consecutive Eredivisie title but ten Hag confirmed he would not be taking a break this summer, saying "there's a lot of work to be done at United".

REUTERS

Stronger Woods ready for PGA C'ship

TULSA (Oklahoma) • Tiger Woods looks set to play at the PGA Championship after completing a nine-hole practice round on Sunday at Southern Hills Country Club. The 15-time Major winner said that he felt his surgically repaired leg and foot were feeling stronger than when he played the Masters a month ago.

REUTERS

Minjee holds off Lexi to win Founders Cup

NEW YORK • Minjee Lee had three birdies on the back nine to hold off Lexi Thompson and win the LPGA Tour's Cognizant Founders Cup on Sunday at Clifton, New Jersey. She shot a two-under 70 for a 19-under 269, two clear of Thompson (69).

REUTERS

