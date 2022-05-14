Sports World

White Swans move to second in SPL

Albirex Niigata extended their Singapore Premier League unbeaten streak to eight games by beating Balestier Khalsa 2-1 at Toa Payoh Stadium last night.

Former Southampton forward Tadanari Lee scored an 86th-minute winner after Tigers striker Shuhei Hoshino had cancelled out Kan Kobayashi's opener.

Albirex are second with 16 points from nine games, three points behind Lion City Sailors who play Geylang today. Balestier remain fifth with 10 points.

Coutinho makes Villa move permanent

LONDON • Aston Villa completed the permanent signing of Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho in a four-year deal the La Liga club said is worth €20 million (S$29 million).

The Brazilian has impressed since arriving at Villa on loan in January after struggling to make an impact at Barcelona, who confirmed that Thursday's transfer includes a 50 per cent sell-on clause if Coutinho leaves Villa.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Munoz takes Dallas lead by 4 strokes

LOS ANGELES • Colombia's Sebastian Munoz fired a stunning 12-under 60 on Thursday to seize a four-stroke lead at the PGA Tour's Byron Nelson tournament in Dallas.

He was ahead of a quartet of players, including South Korean defending champion Lee Kyoung-hoon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE