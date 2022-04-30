Sports World

Azarenka questions Wimbledon ban

LONDON • Belarus' Victoria Azarenka has said the Wimbledon ban on players from Russia and her country makes no sense and the former world No. 1 has called on tennis' governing bodies to take action against the decision.

The two-time Grand Slam winner, who sits on the WTA players' council, added she "could not see the reasoning" of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which has followed the tough stance taken by the British government in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

REUTERS

Rahm among six tied for Mexico Open lead

MEXICO CITY • Spain's former world No. 1 Jon Rahm made a 42-foot eagle putt as part of a bogey-free, seven-under 64 to join a six-way tie for the lead after the first round of the Mexico Open in Vallarta.

Americans Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax, Bryson Nimmer and Kurt Kitayama also carded the same score at Vidanta Vallarta in the tournament's debut on the PGA Tour.

REUTERS

Aussie Lee leads No. 1 Ko after opening 63

LOS ANGELES • World No. 4 Minjee Lee shot a bogey-free, eight-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the Palos Verdes Championship in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

The Australian sits one shot in front of top-ranked Ko Jin-young in the inaugural edition of the LPGA Tour event at the Palos Verdes Club.

REUTERS