SportsWorld: 9-month ban for Rylov over Putin rally

9-month ban for Rylov over Putin rally

MOSCOW • Swimming's world governing body Fina yesterday said it had suspended Russian Olympic gold medallist Evgeny Rylov for nine months after he attended a rally in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Tokyo Games' 100m and 200m backstroke champion said his lawyers would review the ban, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the decision as "absolutely contrary to the ideals of sport".

REUTERS

Curry's golf tour for less well-off kids

SAN FRANCISCO • Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry on Thursday launched a golf tour for young American golfers from under-represented communities.

The Underrated Golf Tour will use regional events to identify 24 boys and girls and give them a chance to compete in American Junior Golf Association star-certified events, with all expenses paid.

REUTERS

Tyson keeps hitting fellow passenger

SAN FRANCISCO • Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson repeatedly punched a passenger on a plane about to leave San Francisco, after reportedly becoming irritated by the man's attempts to talk to him.

Mobile phone footage showed the 55-year-old American leaning over the back of his seat and delivering a flurry of blows to the man, who appeared to be left with bruises and some bleeding in the incident on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-UCLA star Alison Lee leads LA Open

LOS ANGELES • Alison Lee, a former standout at the University of California at Los Angeles, fired five birdies in a five-under 66 on Thursday to seize the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's LA Open.

Four golfers were a stroke back.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE