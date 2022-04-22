Sports World : Sainz to stay on with Ferrari till 2024

Sainz to stay on with Ferrari till 2024

LONDON • Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr will race for Ferrari until the end of the 2024 season at least, the team said yesterday.

The 27-year-old, who finished fifth in the overall standings last year, has enjoyed a strong start to this Formula One season and is third in the drivers' standings after podium finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

REUTERS

Pebble Beach to host 8 more golf Majors

LOS ANGELES • Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, California, will continue to play host to some of the top moments in golf after it was named on Wednesday as a third "anchor site" for future US Open tournaments.

In addition to receiving four US Open dates until 2044, the legendary course along the Pacific Ocean will play host to four US Women's Opens until 2048.

REUTERS

Real and PSG close in on domestic titles

MADRID • League wins for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday pushed both clubs to the verge of winning the Spanish La Liga and French Ligue 1 titles respectively.

Real's 3-1 win over Osasuna means they need four more points from their last five games to claim their 35th Spanish title. PSG's 3-0 win at Angers means they can land their 10th French title on Saturday if they avoid defeat at home to Lens.

REUTERS