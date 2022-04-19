Sports World: Contract talks not an online game: Kahn

Contract talks not an online game: Kahn

BERLIN • Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn said they cannot simply push a button "like an online manager's game" to make striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, sign a new contract.

Lewandowski, who has scored 32 league goals this season and is on course to finish as the Bundesliga's top scorer for a fifth straight year, is contracted to Bayern until 2023 but has been linked with a move away.

REUTERS

PSG soar ahead of rivals Marseille

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain continued their march towards a record-equalling 10th French title when goals by Neymar and Kylian Mbappe earned them a 2-1 home victory against bitter rivals Marseille on Sunday.

Neymar's early opener for PSG was cancelled out by Duje Caleta-Car before Mbappe's penalty sealed the win and put PSG on 74 points, 15 clear of second-placed Marseille with six games left.

REUTERS

Variety in game is key, says Tsitsipas

MONTE CARLO • Stefanos Tsitsipas knows his clay-court game is in good shape after he retained his Monte-Carlo Masters title on Sunday, but recognised he needs to vary his approach to improve on other surfaces.

The world No. 5 said: "I've had moments where I was trying to apply what I apply on clay on hard courts. It doesn't really seem to be working... But this has also taught me a lot that I should adjust."

REUTERS