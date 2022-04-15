Sports World: Yeo leads Singapore charge in Korea

Yeo leads Singapore charge in Korea

Singapore shuttlers advanced to the quarter-finals of three events at the Korea Masters in Gwangju yesterday.

Yeo Jia Min beat South Korea's Kim Seong-min 21-14, 21-14 in the women's singles.

Terry Hee and his wife Tan Wei Han edged out South Koreans Kim Young-hyuk and Kim Hye-jeong 22-20, 23-21 before Hee paired with Loh Kean Hean to record a 21-17, 21-12 victory over South Koreans Na Gwang-min and Noh Jin-seong in the men's doubles.

However, Singapore's women's doubles pair Crystal Wong and Jin Yujia lost 21-14, 21-12 in the second round to South Korea's Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong.

Felix to hang up her spikes this year

LOS ANGELES • American track and field great Allyson Felix confirmed on Wednesday she will retire this year, bringing the curtain down on a career that has spanned three decades and included a record-setting 11 Olympic medals.

The 36-year-old said in an Instagram post she planned to embark on her farewell season with one last run, as a gesture of gratitude to the sport.

Felix did not give details of her competitive schedule, but it is likely she is targeting this year's world championships, which will be held in Eugene, Oregon in July.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE