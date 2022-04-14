Sports World:

Super Rugby tests 20-min red card

LONDON • World Rugby are to examine the possibility of introducing the 20-minute red card as a global law trial to deal with serious foul play.

The rule, which is currently being trialled in the Southern Hemisphere's elite Super Rugby club competition, means a player who is sent off can be tactically replaced by a substitute after 20 minutes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

McDonald signs as Aussie cricket coach

SYDNEY • Australia's top cricket body appointed Andrew McDonald as national coach yesterday, two months after the shock departure of Justin Langer.

The 40-year-old secured a four-year contract after garnering praise as interim coach, including winning the recent Test series in Pakistan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rodman's daughter scores 1st goal for US

NEW YORK • Trinity Rodman, the teenage daughter of former National Basketball Association star Dennis Rodman, scored her first international football goal on her third appearance as Women's World Cup champions United States thrashed Uzbekistan 9-0 in a friendly on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Spain and France became the latest teams to seal places at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after winning their qualifying groups on Tuesday, with England and Denmark also close to joining them.

REUTERS