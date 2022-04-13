Sports World: Yeo gets a walkover but teammates fall

Yeo gets a walkover but teammates fall

Singapore's top female shuttler Yeo Jia Min advanced to the second round of the Korea Masters after receiving a walkover against India's Tanya Hemanth yesterday.

World No. 16 Yeo will meet South Korea's Kim Seong-min tomorrow.

Yeo's compatriots suffered first-round defeats, however. Jaslyn Hooi lost 21-17, 21-10 to China's Olympic champion Chen Yufei, Jason Teh was beaten 21-8, 21-18 by Malaysia's Soong Joo Ven, while Andy Kwek and Jin Yujia fell 22-24, 21-19, 21-12 to Japan's Yujiro Nishikawa and Saori Ozaki.

Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han open their mixed doubles campaign against South Koreans Ko Sung-hyun and Eom Hye-won today.

Blues suitor Pagliuca may sell Italian stake

ROME • American investor Stephen Pagliuca yesterday hinted he was prepared to divest his interest in Italian Serie A club Atalanta to meet regulations and facilitate his buyout of English Premier League side Chelsea ahead of submitting a final bid this week.

He is one of the many shortlisted buyers. The Ricketts family is another and they yesterday strengthened their bid team with the appointment of Karan Bilimoria, the founder of Cobra Beer.

REUTERS

Rincon in serious condition after crash

BOGOTA • Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon was in a critical condition with severe head injuries after being involved in a car crash in Cali, the clinic, where he was being treated, said on Monday.

The 55-year-old was part of the golden generation of Colombian players who took the national side to three consecutive World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

REUTERS