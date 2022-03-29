Sports World: Becker 'shocked' by bankruptcy

Becker 'shocked' by bankruptcy

LONDON • Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker told a London court he felt "shocked" and "embarrassed" after being declared bankrupt just days before the 2017 tournament at the All England Club.

The six-time Grand Slam winner said the negative publicity had damaged "brand Becker" and left him struggling to make enough money to pay off his debts. He is on trial accused of failing to hand over assets, including nine trophies.

REUTERS

World Cup failure costs Austria coach

VIENNA • Franco Foda yesterday confirmed he will step down as Austria coach following their failure to qualify for the World Cup, after last week's 2-1 play-off loss to Wales, extending a Finals drought that goes back to 1998.

Foda, who guided the team to the last 16 of last year's Euro 2020, said he had to take "full responsibility".

REUTERS

Diaz requests UFC release via Twitter

LAS VEGAS • Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran Nate Diaz, one of the most popular fighters on the mixed martial arts promotion's roster, has requested his release from the UFC after tagging president Dana White in a tweet.

There had been strong rumours the 36-year-old, who has one fight left on his contract, would complete his trilogy with Conor McGregor this year but that is now in doubt.

REUTERS