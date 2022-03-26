SportsWorld: Ko takes one-shot lead at JTBC Classic

Ko takes one-shot lead at JTBC Classic

LOS ANGELES • World No. 1 golfer Ko Jin-young of South Korea fired a bogey-free seven-under 65 to seize a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA JTBC Classic on Thursday.

Coming off her 13th career LPGA title earlier this month at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, she was top after 18 holes at Aviara Golf Club, with Nanna Koerstz Madsen (66) in second, ahead of a three-way tie for third on 67.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thiem to return from injury in Marbella

LONDON • Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem has said he will make his long-awaited return from a wrist injury at the ATP Challenger Tour clay-court event in Marbella, Spain, which begins tomorrow.

The Austrian has not played since suffering the injury at the Mallorca Open last June, slipping to world No. 50. Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka will also make his comeback from injury in Marbella after a year out.

REUTERS

Fernandes set for bumper 5-year deal

LONDON • Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is set to sign a new five-year contract - reportedly at an improved £240,000 (S$430,000) a week - that will keep him at the club until 2027, multiple British media outlets have reported.

The 27-year-old Portugal playmaker has scored 49 goals in 117 appearances in all competitions for United, though his form has dipped this season. The Red Devils host Leicester City in the Premier League on April 2 after the ongoing international break.

REUTERS