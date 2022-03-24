Sports World: Lu gets treble after Rahimov loses gold

Lu gets treble after Rahimov loses gold

LAUSANNE • Kazakhstan's Nijat Rahimov was stripped of his Rio Olympic weightlifting 77kg gold medal and banned for eight years for doping offences on Tuesday.

The ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport meant China's Lu Xiaojun was promoted from silver, adding to his golds from London 2012 and Tokyo 2020.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Valieva skating in domestic event

MOSCOW • Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will return to competition at the domestic-only Channel One Trophy event in Saransk this weekend, with her doping case at the Beijing Winter Games yet to be resolved.

The 15-year-old is not allowed to compete at this week's World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier, France after Russian athletes were banned indefinitely over the invasion of Ukraine.

REUTERS

Pogba lost World Cup medal in burglary

PARIS • France midfielder Paul Pogba said on Tuesday that his 2018 World Cup winner's medal was among the items stolen during a burglary at his home last week.

The Manchester United midfielder also told French daily Le Figaro that his mother's jewellery was also taken and his nanny, who had been in the house at the time of the break-in, had suffered from shock.

REUTERS