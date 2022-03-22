SportsWorld

Burns wins Valspar after monster putt

MIAMI • Sam Burns sank a dramatic 35-foot birdie putt on the second play-off hole on Sunday to defeat rookie Davis Riley and capture his second consecutive PGA Valspar Championship title in Palm Harbor, Florida.

It ended an intense extra-holes showdown between the 25-year-old Americans, who finished on 17-under 267 after Burns carded a two-under 69 and Riley a 72.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

More bidders come in for Chelsea takeover

LONDON • Vivek Ranadive joined a consortium led by Josh Harris and Martin Broughton that is bidding for Chelsea while Centricus Asset Management partnered with Cheyne Capital's Jonathan Lourie and Talis Capital's Bob Finch to add to the list of rival offers.

Ranadive is a co-owner of National Basketball Association franchise the Sacramento Kings.

BLOOMBERG

Tatum, Brown pour in 60pts in Celtics win

DENVER • Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 30 points each and the visiting Boston Celtics used a big second quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 124-104 on Sunday night.

Boston have won the first three games of their four-game road trip. They sit fourth in the East on 44-28.

REUTERS

