Sports World

Jaguars stay top of SPL, Tigers get 1st win

Tanjong Pagar's unbeaten start to their Singapore Premier League (SPL) season continued after a 1-1 draw yesterday with Geylang International.

The Jaguars are top of the eight-team SPL with eight points from four matches, one ahead of Albirex Niigata and champions Lion City Sailors. Geylang are fifth.

Balestier Khalsa's Japanese forwards Shuhei Hoshino, Kuraba Kondo and Ryoya Taniguchi all scored as the Tigers won for the first time this year, beating the Young Lions, who stay bottom, 4-3 last night.

Ref stops Bundesliga game after hurled cup

BOCHUM • The German Bundesliga match between Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach was abandoned on Friday after the assistant referee was struck on the head by a beer cup thrown from the stands.

Gladbach were leading 2-0 at Bochum when linesman Christian Gittelmann was hurt in the 71st minute. The referee decided to stop the game after 20 minutes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Swiss runs 4th-fastest 60m indoor time

BELGRADE • Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji went joint fourth in the all-time list as she upset the field in the women's world indoor 60m in Belgrade on Friday.

Her time of 6.96 seconds is only behind Russian record holder Irina Privalova (6.92sec), and the American pair of Gail Devers and Marion Jones (6.95) and equal with Jamaican Merlene Ottey and Greek Katerina Thanou.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE