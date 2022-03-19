Sports World

Diamond League bans Russians, Belarusians

LONDON • The Diamond League of track and field competitions has banned Russian authorised neutral athletes and Belarusian athletes from its events "for the foreseeable future", organisers said yesterday, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, World Athletics banned the two countries' athletes, support staff and officials from all events for the foreseeable future, and said the sanction included Russian athletes who had obtained the neutral status this year.

REUTERS

Transgender Thomas first to win NCAA title

ATLANTA • University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas became the first transgender NCAA champion in Division I history after winning the women's 500-yard freestyle in Atlanta on Thursday.

Thomas beat University of Virginia's Emma Weyant by 1.75sec after clocking 4min 33.24sec, falling short of seven-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky's National Collegiate Athletic Association record of 4:24.06.

REUTERS

Alcaraz beats Norrie to set up Nadal clash

LOS ANGELES • Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz toppled defending Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-3 to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final on Thursday and a dream clash with idol and compatriot Rafael Nadal.

Record 21-time Grand Slam winner Nadal beat Australian Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7-0), 5-7, 6-4 to extend his unbeaten win streak this year to 19 matches. The 18-year-old Alcaraz and Nadal, 35, will face off today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE