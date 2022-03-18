Sports World: Old Lady dumped by Yellow Submarine

Old Lady dumped by Yellow Submarine

TURIN • Villarreal reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday after inflicting a humiliating 3-0 defeat on Juventus in Turin to go through 4-1 on aggregate.

Penalties from Gerard Moreno and Arnaut Danjuma and Pau Torres' tap-in in the final quarter of an hour were enough for Unai Emery's well-organised side - the Europa League holders - to see off the Italians and make today's draw for the last eight.

Italy are now without a single representative in this season's competition.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pogba's kids asleep during break-in

LONDON • Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed his house was burgled during the Red Devils' 1-0 Champions League last-16, second-leg loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday while his children were asleep in their bedroom.

The French midfielder, whose wife Maria Zulay Salaues was at Old Trafford watching the match, has since offered a reward "for anyone who has a clue to help us". His United teammate Victor Lindelof was also the victim of what the defender described as a "very traumatic" break-in at his house when he was playing against Brentford in January.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kecmanovic stuns Berrettini for big win

INDIAN WELLS • Serbia's 61st-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic shocked sixth-seeded Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 on Wednesday to book a quarter-final clash with Taylor Fritz at the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

The 22-year-old equalled the biggest win of his career as he reached the last eight of a Masters level event for the second time. Fritz shook off a slow start to beat Australian Alex de Minaur 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE