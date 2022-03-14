Sports World: The heat is on after Sailors beat Stags

The heat is on after Sailors beat Stags

Defending champions Lion City Sailors maintained the pressure on surprise Singapore Premier League leaders Tanjong Pagar United with a 1-0 win over Tampines Rovers yesterday.

Haiqal Pashia was brought down in the box before South Korean Kim Shin-wook converted from the spot for his second goal of the season.

The Sailors are third with six points, behind Tanjong Pagar (seven) and Albirex Niigata (six, ahead on goal difference). Tampines are sixth in the eight-team league with one point.

Bernal returns to training after crash

BOGOTA • Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal posted a picture on social media on Saturday of himself training on a stationary bike, weeks after injuring his spine, legs and chest in a training accident that left him needing surgery.

Bernal, who became the first South American to win the Tour de France in 2019, is set to miss this year's race but his team Ineos Grenadiers said he could make a return to competition by the end of the year.

REUTERS

Ankalaev wins at UFC Fight Night

LAS VEGAS • Russia's Magomed Ankalaev improved to 17-1 with a unanimous-decision win over Brazil's Thiago Santos on Saturday at the main event of UFC Fight Night.

The 29-year-old took the light heavyweight bout 49-46, 49-46, 48-47 in the five-rounder for his eighth win in a row.

REUTERS