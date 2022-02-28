Sports World: Makhachev wins 22nd fight, seeks title bout

Makhachev wins 22nd fight, seeks title bout

LAS VEGAS • Islam Makhachev took the occasion of his 10th consecutive win to ask for a championship bout, as the Russian lightweight prevailed over American Bobby Green in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Russian (22-1) won by technical knockout when the referee stopped the bout in the first round and afterwards he called for a long overdue first title fight, saying he was "tired of all these things".

REUTERS

Lessons for 'young team' after big scare

LONDON • England rugby coach Eddie Jones said his "young team" would learn valuable lessons from Saturday's 23-19 Six Nations victory over Wales, where they led 17-0 but ended up hanging on desperately at the end as the visitors sought a match-winning try.

Four Marcus Smith penalties and an Alex Dombrandt try had England well clear early in the second half before tries by Josh Adams and Nick Tompkins closed the gap to five points.

REUTERS

Saudi horse earns huge triumph at home

RIYADH • Saudi long shot Emblem Road came from behind to claim a shock win in the world's richest horse race, the US$20 million (S$27.1 million) Saudi Cup, in Riyadh on Saturday.

The 66-1 outsider stormed up the outside in the home straight to win a five-horse sprint by a head from Country Grammer.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Berger leads by five and eyes 5th tour title

MIAMI • Daniel Berger took a five-shot advantage into yesterday's final round of the Honda Classic after a one-under 69 to close in on his fifth career US PGA title.

He stretched his lead from three strokes after two rounds to stand at 11-under 199 in Palm Beach Gardens.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE