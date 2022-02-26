Sports World

World Cup play-off ties in Qatar in June

HONG KONG • The play-off between the third-placed finishers in Asia's preliminaries for this year's World Cup will be held in Qatar on June 7, the Asian Football Confederation announced yesterday.

The winners of the one-off clash will then take on the fifth-placed finishers in South America's qualifiers on either June 13 or 14, also in Qatar, with a place in the Nov 21-Dec 18 Finals at stake.

REUTERS

Robert Trent Jones club is Solheim host

NEW YORK • The 2024 Solheim Cup showdown between the best women golfers from Europe and the United States will be played in suburban Washington in September 2024, the LPGA Tour announced.

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, will host the 19th edition of the biennial matches. The course was the host of the first four Presidents Cups staged in the US, with the tournament pitting the American team against the International team.

REUTERS

Ex-All Black wingers Vidiri, Tuigamala die

AUCKLAND • Former New Zealand winger Joeli Vidiri, who also represented Fiji, has died aged 48, the All Blacks announced yesterday, with the team expressing their sadness over "another one of our brothers taken".

His death came a day after fellow New Zealand winger Va'aiga Tuigamala died at the age of 52. Like former teammate Jonah Lomu, Vidiri's career was cut short by a kidney illness and he retired in 2001.

REUTERS