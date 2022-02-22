SportsWorld

Players want interim concussion subs

LONDON • Temporary concussion substitutes are needed to safeguard players because of the pressure on medical teams to make quick assessments, the English Professional Footballers' Association said yesterday.

Permanent concussion substitutes have been used in the Premier League for the past year.

In rugby, a temporary substitute comes on while an off-field head injury assessment is carried out.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

'Perfect' own goal hat-trick by Moore

LOS ANGELES • New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore scored a hat-trick of own goals on Sunday in the 5-0 loss to the United States women's football team in the SheBelieves Cup.

The Liverpool player notched the "perfect" hat-trick - with her right foot, head and left foot in the fifth, sixth and 36th minutes.

REUTERS

Villeneuve ends 22nd in Daytona debut

FLORIDA • Former Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve may not have been able to deliver a fairy-tale finish to his late-career Daytona 500 debut on Sunday, but he impressed in navigating his way through a crash-filled race.

The 50-year-old Canadian, who failed to qualify for the crown jewel of the Nascar schedule in his only other attempt 14 years ago, finished 22nd in the season-opening race after starting last in the 40-car line-up.

REUTERS